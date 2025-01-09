Night vision cameras, alarms deployed at unfenced border with Bangladesh
What's the story
India has stepped up security along its 4,096km border with Bangladesh, especially the unfenced ones.
The Border Security Force (BSF) is using state-of-the-art technology to curb human trafficking, smuggling and unauthorized crossings.
Both central and state governments are working with the BSF to acquire land and finish fencing in an estimated 400km unfenced area in South Bengal.
Infrastructure efforts
Land acquisition and temporary barriers bolster border security
A senior BSF official from the South Bengal Frontiers said "land is being acquired at multiple places near the unfenced areas," with efforts to complete fencing in most places.
As permanent constructions are restricted within 150 yards of the international border, temporary barriers are being improvised with available resources.
The official also said ongoing meetings with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) for necessary permissions for permanent structures.
Surveillance strategy
BSF employs hybrid approach for enhanced border surveillance
The BSF is using a combination of old-school techniques and modern technology for border security. This includes night vision cameras, motion detectors, and improvised alarms.
In places where permanent fencing isn't possible, BSF personnel have made makeshift fences with wire.
The South Bengal Frontier of the BSF patrols a 913km stretch of this border, with 350 square feet yet to be fenced.
Security tech
Advanced surveillance systems and electronic equipment deployed
Advanced surveillance systems, such as fixed bullet cameras and pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras that can detect movement from a kilometer away, have been installed.
These systems are linked to control rooms for quick response to threats.
Tripwires that trigger alarms and flares on disturbance have also been installed.
Electronic surveillance systems with 360-degree rotating cameras and motion-sensitive sensors further enhance monitoring capabilities at the border.
Weather resilience
Monsoon challenges and multi-layered security approach
During monsoons, the area near Betna river in Petrapole faces challenges due to flooding.
To combat this, a multi-layered approach has been implemented including improvised bamboo and copper wire fencing along with LED lights connected to control rooms. This ensures continued vigilance despite adverse weather conditions.
The BSF also uses pump action guns (PAGs) and non-lethal weapons for sentry duty, further strengthening border security.