Andhra government announces ₹25 lakh ex-gratia for Tirupati stampede victims
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of those who died in a stampede at the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan Token Issuance Center.
The stampede, which took place on Wednesday night in Tirupati, left at least six dead and several injured.
A team of ministers visited Ruia Hospital on Thursday morning to inspect the bodies and meet grieving families.
Investigation pledged
Ministerial team visits hospital, promises thorough investigation
The ministerial team, including Home Minister Anitha, Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad and Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, assured a thorough investigation into the incident.
They said strict action would be taken against any staff found negligent.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described the stampede as "unfortunate" and emphasized that measures would be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Twitter Post
Naidu reaches stampede spot
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: CM N. Chandrababu Naidu reaches the spot where a stampede occurred last night in Tirupati, claiming the lives of 6 people and injuring 40.— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2025
Source: Office of N. Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/xtEyEs1Fwa
Condolences extended
Stampede occurred near Vishnu Nivasam temple
The stampede occurred late Wednesday evening as around 4,000-5,000 people thronged the MGM High School counter in Bairagipatteda near the Vishnu Nivasam temple.
TTD chairman BR Naidu claimed that when a gate was opened to help a sick woman, the mob suddenly rushed forward, triggering the stampede.
Bhanu Prakash Reddy, a board member of the TTD, told reporters following the event that 91 counters had been opened for token distribution.