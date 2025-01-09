What's the story

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the families of those who died in a stampede at the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Darshan Token Issuance Center.

The stampede, which took place on Wednesday night in Tirupati, left at least six dead and several injured.

A team of ministers visited Ruia Hospital on Thursday morning to inspect the bodies and meet grieving families.