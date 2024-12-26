Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, known for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms, has passed away.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away

By Shikha Chaudhry 10:39 pm Dec 26, 202410:39 pm

What's the story Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has passed away. He was 92. Earlier on Thursday evening, he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital's emergency department around 8:00pm after his health suddenly deteriorated. He was declared dead at 9:51pm. May he rest in peace.

Political solidarity

Political leaders gather at AIIMS amid Singh's health crisis

After the news of Singh's hospitalization, many political leaders reached AIIMS. Among the first to arrive were Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who are in Belagavi for a Congress Working Committee meeting, are likely to head to Delhi tonight.

Career trajectory

Singh's health history and political career overview

Singh has a history of health problems, having undergone several cardiac surgeries. He had a redo cardiac surgery with five bypasses in 2009, a stenting procedure in 2004, and a bypass surgery in 1990. On the political front, Singh was India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 and retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year. He entered politics in 1991 by joining the Rajya Sabha and became Union Finance Minister in PV Narasimha Rao's government.

Economic legacy

Singh's contributions to India's economic reforms

Singh is best known for his contribution to India's economic reforms. He was instrumental in steering the country toward privatization, liberalization, and globalization. Academically, Singh topped Punjab University in BA and MA, studied at Cambridge, and got a D Phil from Oxford. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lauded Singh for his dedication during a parliamentary voting session.

Twitter Post

