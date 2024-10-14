Summarize Simplifying... In short Chirag Paswan, a prominent Indian minister, has had his security level upgraded to Z-category, the third-highest level of protection in India.

This decision, made by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, means Paswan will now be guarded by at least 36 trained commandos and an escort vehicle during his travels.

The reasons behind this change remain undisclosed, but such decisions are typically based on threat perception assessments. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Paswan was earlier guarded by SSB

Chirag Paswan's security upgraded to Z-category

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:50 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story The Union government has upgraded the security cover of Cabinet Minister Chirag Paswan to Z-category, official sources said. The 41-year-old minister of food processing industries and president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was earlier guarded by a small team of the central paramilitary force SSB. The Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) VIP security wing will now be responsible for his protection.

New protection

CRPF's VIP security wing to guard Paswan

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the CRPF's VIP security wing to provide Paswan with a Z-category cover. The new security team will be tasked with the minister's protection during his travels across India. The CRPF also protects several other VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Security specifics

Details of Paswan's upgraded security cover

The decision to upgrade Paswan's security was taken on October 10, however, officials have not revealed the reasons behind the change. An official said, "Security cover is assigned after central agencies conduct a threat perception assessment. It is reviewed once in six months." Under his new Z-category security cover, Paswan will be guarded by at least 36 trained CRPF commandos and an escort vehicle.

Protection details

What does Z-category security cover entail

The Z-category is India's third-highest level of security protection. It is provided to ministers and other VIPs on the basis of threat perception assessments. This kind of security involves protection by commandos and police personnel. If such security is given to private individuals like Aamir Khan or Baba Ramdev, they have to pay for the protection themselves.