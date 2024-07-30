In short Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan Productions is gearing up for three new projects between October and March, one of which may star Khan himself.

What's the story Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan, known for his meticulous approach to acting, is gradually transforming his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, into a full-fledged studio. While he remains committed to acting in one film at a time, his banner is gearing up for multiple projects. Following the release of Laapataa Ladies, the studio is set to unveil Pritam Pyaare, Sitaare Zameen Par, Lahore 1947, and Happy Patel within the next 18 months.

Upcoming films

3 new projects set to roll out by October

According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan Productions is currently preparing for three projects set to roll out between October and March. "Aamir Khan Production has creatively worked together to set up as many as 3 projects, which are ready to roll in the window of October to March," a source close to the development revealed. One of these projects could potentially feature Khan himself, while the other two will require other actors.

Film production

Khan continues trend of high-content films

The insider also shared that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor will continue his trend of producing high-content films with humor and subtle social messages. The Rajkumar Santoshi film that Khan might act in is described as an "out-and-out comic caper." The writing work for this film is currently in progress, and Khan will reportedly decide on his next acting venture by the end of October.

Film release

'Sitaare Zameen Par' set for Christmas 2024 premiere

Sitaare Zameen Par, one of the films under Khan's banner, is currently in the post-production stage. The film is expected to be test-screened for viewers soon before its assets are released. Per the source, it is set for a Christmas 2024 premiere. The film's storyline centers around the Paralympic Games, an international sports competition that specifically focuses on athletes with disabilities. Genelia Deshmukh stars as the female protagonist.