Independence-Day clash intensifies: Ravi Teja's 'Mr. Bachchan' locks release date
The forthcoming action drama, Mr. Bachchan, is set for a release on August 15, announced the makers on Sunday. This will be preceded by special premieres on the evening of August 14. The film brings together "Mass Maharaja" Ravi Teja and director Harish Shankar once again, with Bhagyashri Borse in the female lead role. The Independence Day release will compete significantly at the box office with numerous other South Indian films. Mr. Bachchan is a remake of Ajay Devgn's Raid.
Independence Day release to see competition from other films
Alongside Mr. Bachchan, Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart, is also scheduled for release on Independence Day. Not just that, Chiyaan Vikram's much-awaited Thangalaan, Keethy Suresh's Raghu Thatha, and Prashanth's Andhagan, are also releasing on the same day! Smaller movies like 35-Chinna Katha Kaadu and Aay by Narne Nithiin can also be caught in cinemas on August 15. Bollywood is no different, with Vedaa, Stree 2, and Khel Khel Mein set for the same slot.
Production details and supporting cast of 'Mr. Bachchan'
Mr. Bachchan is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film features Jagapathi Babu in the role of the antagonist and includes several notable actors in supporting roles. The music for Mr. Bachchan is composed by Mickey J Meyer, adding another dimension to this eagerly awaited release. Shankar and Teja had earlier worked together in Shock and Mirapakay.