Next Article

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu announce 'Dragon'

Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu announce new film 'Dragon'

By Isha Sharma 04:00 pm May 05, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The dynamic actor-director duo, Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu, have officially announced their upcoming film Dragon. The announcement was made on Sunday through a video shared on their social media platforms. AGS Entertainment, a leading name in the South Indian film industry, is supporting this project as their 26th venture. Ranganathan is best known for directing the comedy-drama Love Today, which he also headlined.

Twitter Post

This is how the title was revealed

Script details

Marimuthu pens script for 'Dragon'

Marimuthu is also responsible for crafting the script of Dragon. However, further details about the storyline and plot remain undisclosed at this time. The film's musical score will be composed by Leon James, a previous collaborator with Ranganathan on Oh My Kadavule. James is also known for his association with projects such as SilukkuvarupattiSingam and Kanchana 2, among others.

Crew and projects

'Dragon' technical crew and Ranganathan's concurrent project

The technical crew for Dragon includes cinematographer Niketh Bommi and editor E Ragav. In addition to this project, Ranganathan is also involved in another film titled LIC (Love Insurance Corporation) Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the movie features Krithi Shetty, SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, and G Kishan alongside Ranganathan. Ranganathan also has writing duties for LIC. It is currently on floors.