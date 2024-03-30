Next Article

'Family Star' is set to hit theaters on April 5

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' locks lengthy runtime: Reports

By Tanvi Gupta 02:45 pm Mar 30, 202402:45 pm

What's the story Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are all set for the release of their upcoming film, Family Star. The buzz surrounding the movie intensified with the release of its trailer, and now, reports have surfaced about its extensive runtime. Clocking a staggering 160 minutes (two hours and 40 minutes), Family Star echoes the expansive storytelling style of Deverakonda's last release, Kushi. This ambitious project is slated to hit theaters on April 5.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Family Star marks the reunion of Deverakonda with director Parasuram. The duo previously collaborated on the successful 2018 romantic drama Geetha Govindam, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Interestingly, Deverakonda's alleged girlfriend, Mandanna, makes a special guest appearance in Family Star. The film also features Divyansha Kaushik in a key role. Originally slated for a January release, the movie was postponed for additional post-production work.

Trailer

Revisit 'Family Star' trailer which revealed Deverakonda's dual avatar

The trailer for Family Star, released on Thursday, depicted Deverakonda in dual shades—both as a family man and an action hero. The plot revolves around a family of three, with Deverakonda portraying a devoted husband and father who springs into action when his family's safety is threatened. The trailer was first revealed at an extravagant event at the Sree Ramulu Theater in Hyderabad, followed by a screening at PGR Cinemas in Tirupati.

Mandanna's shout-out

Meanwhile, Mandanna gave a shout-out to the trailer

After the trailer was released, Mandanna took to Instagram to support the upcoming film. She wrote, "I wish my darlings Parasuram and Deverakonda the bestestestestttt for Family Star...You guys have a winner on hand! Mrunal Thakur, all the best my love, (sic)." The post from Mandanna prompted a reply from Deverakonda: "Cutest," he wrote in his post. To note, Mandanna also co-starred with Vijay in Dear Comrade (2019).

Twitter Post

Take a look at the post here

The character

Deverakonda on what the character means to him

Speaking about the character, Deverakonda told Galatta Plus, "I have been blessed with characters early on in my career, that have been remembered far beyond their time. Arjun Reddy with Sandeep [Reddy Vanga] being one. I believe the character I play in Family Star is another blessing." "So many layers, so much to do. [The director] wrote it from his own personal life and experiences and he built a story around certain habits and characterization he has."