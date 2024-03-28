Next Article

'The Family Star' is set for April 5 release

'Family Star' trailer: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer promises wholesome entertainment

By Aikantik Bag 12:49 pm Mar 28, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are bonafide pan-India stars and the duo is collaborating in the upcoming film The Family Star. The makers unveiled the trailer on Thursday ahead of its theatrical release on April 5. The movie is set to be a wholesome family drama and the lead actors' enigmatic chemistry is the highlight.

Production

Plotline, cast, and crew of the film

Deverakonda portrays the role of a dedicated family man, while Thakur enters the scene as a new tenant in his neighborhood. The storyline quickly evolves to show Thakur becoming an integral part of Deverakonda's family. The film has elements of romance, drama, action, and comedy. The movie is helmed by Parasuram and the cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Ravi Prakash, and VTV Ganesh, among others. The project is bankrolled by Dil Raju.

Twitter Post

Watch the trailer here