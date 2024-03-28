Next Article

Veteran Hollywood actor Whoopi Goldberg thinks 'aliens are already here'

By Isha Sharma 12:39 pm Mar 28, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Are aliens real? Does life exist beyond Earth? Are we not alone? Academy Awardee actor and comedian Whoopi Goldberg thinks so. In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg found herself in a spirited discussion about the existence of aliens with guest Kumail Nanjiani, who is currently promoting Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Nanjiani expressed uncertainty about ghosts but affirmed his belief in extraterrestrial life, while Goldberg asserted that aliens are "watching us."

Long-standing belief

'They have been here for quite some time'

The discussion about the oft-debated topic began when Nanjiani, seemingly humorously, said, "I don't know if I believe in ghosts, I've never had an encounter or anything." "I'll tell you what: I do believe in aliens. I think aliens are like circling us, waiting for us to get it together, so they can come on down." Goldberg echoed his thoughts and said, "They're already here...They've been here for quite some time." "They're watching us."

Pre-existing beliefs

Goldberg had said this about aliens earlier

Goldberg's belief in extraterrestrial life predates the US government's high-profile but somewhat unclear hearings on "unidentified anomalous phenomena" or UAPs. Last year, she said, "Well, I knew. I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not." "There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an Earthling."

Other celebrities with the same thoughts

Other celebrities who share Goldberg's sentiments

Goldberg is not the only Hollywood celebrity who believes in aliens. Tom DeLonge told Paper in 2015, "If anybody tells you there's no life in the universe, you should be turned off." Tiffany Hadish told Yahoo Entertainment in August 2023, "I do believe in aliens to a certain extent. They are in Hollywood, New York, Alabama, Atlanta...all of Georgia." Meanwhile, Halle Berry told David Letterman in 2014, "I don't believe we are the only species in existence."

Goldberg's career

A quick look at Goldberg's notable titles

Goldberg is known for starring in movies such as The Color Purple (1985), Ghost (1990), Sister Act (1992), Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993), and Clara's Heart (1988). Her projects as a voice actor include The Lion King (1994), Toy Story 3 (2010), The Pagemaster (1994), A Christmas Carol (1997), The Lion King 1½ (2004), and The Little Engine That Could (2011). She is also a singer and author.