Kangana Ranaut has been fielded as BJP's candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency

Kangana Ranaut defends controversial remarks on Urmila Matondkar

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:30 pm Mar 28, 202412:30 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut defended her past comments about fellow actor Urmila Matondkar at the Times Now Summit on Wednesday. Previously, Ranaut had sparked controversy by labeling Matondkar a "soft porn" actor. This statement led to significant backlash from industry peers and fans of Matondkar. During the summit, Ranaut said there was a difference between finding a term objectionable and it being socially unacceptable.

Clarification

Ranaut didn't have any intention of shaming Matondkar

Ranaut justified her choice of words by questioning why certain phrases like tandoori murgi, item girl, and Sheila Ki Jawani are acceptable while other terms are seen as offensive. She clarified that her intention was not to belittle Matondkar. "If [actors] are happy calling themselves tandoori murgi, item girl, Sheila Ki Jawani, why is [soft porn actor] seen something as violating? I personally don't think I had any intention of shaming [Matondkar] because she is very comfortable in that role."

Societal norms

'Is soft porn or porn star objectionable terms? No'

Ranaut challenged societal norms by asking, "Is 'soft porn' or 'porn star' an objectionable term? No. It is not an objectionable term. It is a word that is not socially acceptable." She added that no other country treats porn stars with as much respect as India does, citing the example of adult film star-turned-Bollywood actor Sunny Leone.

Controversial statement

What did Ranaut say in the past?

In a prevous interaction, Ranaut recalled a "derogatory interview" given by Matondkar about Ranaut's struggle where she alleged Ranaut had to "appease BJP for a ticket." "One doesn't have to be a genius to figure that for me it's not very difficult to get a ticket. Urmila is a soft porn star. She isn't known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porn...If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket?"

Art forms

Ranaut differentiated between sensational and intellectual art

Ranaut emphasized the diversity of art forms, distinguishing between sensational and intellectually stimulating art. She stated, "I believe there are different realms of art. Sensational art, the one we refer to as massy art, which only titillates or physically stimulates you, that is also an art form." However, she asserted that this type of art can never be superior to the one that stimulates your mind intellectually.