Next Article

Bobby Deol has reportedly been roped in for Alia-Sharvari's spy thriller film

Bobby Deol to play villain in Alia-Sharvari's Spy Universe film

By Isha Sharma 12:15 pm Mar 28, 202412:15 pm

What's the story Looks like Bobby Deol's stars have aligned strongly in the second phase of his Bollywood career. After delivering a sensational performance as the villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Deol has reportedly been roped in to play the antagonist in YRF Spy Universe's upcoming installment. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will feature Alia Bhatt as an agent, while Sharvari will also join her on this thrilling mission.

Character details

We will see Deol in a 'special look'

Deol's character is set to be a formidable adversary for Bhatt and Sharvari in the upcoming spy thriller. "After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol," an insider told Pinkvilla. "The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024." "There's a special look for Bobby in the film," the source added.

The film, Rawail's career

What can we expect from this upcoming entertainer?

Shedding light on the large-scale film, a source earlier told Pinkvilla, "It's an ambitious film for all the stakeholders and the makers will be leaving no stone unturned to make it a big theatrical attraction for the audience." "There will be lot of surprises in this yet-to-be-titled spy saga as the idea is to add new flavor to the already existing universe." Rawail has actively worked with YRF and is known for directing The Railway Men for Netflix.

YRF Spy Universe

Refresher on the YRF Spy Universe

This project marks the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe series after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and the yet-to-be-released War 2 (currently on floors). Per Pinkvilla, the untitled Sharvari-Bhatt project "is the most ambitious action film in India made with a female protagonist." YRF Spy Universe is expected to expand with Tiger Vs Pathaan and Pathaan 2, though details about them are currently hard to come by.

Upcoming projects

Next releases of Bhatt, Sharvari, and Deol

Deol is awaiting the release of Suriya's Kanguva (Tamil film) and Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Telugu film). Coming to Bhatt, her next release is Vasan Bala's Jigra, produced by her frequent collaborator Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. As for Sharvari, catch her in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia.