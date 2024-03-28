Next Article

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment are in a legal tiff

T-Series slams Reliance Entertainment's non-payment claims; issues statement

By Aikantik Bag 12:09 pm Mar 28, 202412:09 pm

What's the story T-Series and Reliance Entertainment are at loggerheads over a non-payment dispute. The leading production company, T-Series, has categorically denied allegations of unpaid dues made by Reliance Entertainment. The latter had publicly demanded a payment of Rs. 397 crore from T-Series, a claim which the Bhushan Kumaar-headed company labeled "completely false and bogus." T-Series argued that these allegations directly contradicted two rulings made by the Bombay High Court.

Legal

'Reliance's claims are in clear violation of Bombay HC judgments'

T-Series has referred to two specific Bombay High Court rulings from June and December 2023 in its official statement. The company asserted, "Reliance's claims are in clear violation of these judgments." The first ruling affirmed T-Series's copyright and their right to distribute the works listed by Reliance Entertainment. The second ruling verified the accuracy of account statements provided by T-Series to Reliance as per their agreement.

Counter-claims

T-Series accused Reliance Entertainment of defamation

T-Series maintained that all payments under the Long Form Agreement have been made to Reliance. The company expressed bewilderment at Reliance Entertainment's decision to issue a public notice despite this fact being communicated. T-Series suggested that this notice seems to be an attempt by Reliance to sidestep its own responsibilities and obligations. It further accused Reliance Entertainment of issuing a public notice with malicious intent to tarnish T-Series's reputation.