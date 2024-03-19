Next Article

'Vedaa' teaser: John Abraham ventures into untapped action genre territory

By Aikantik Bag 11:00 am Mar 19, 202411:00 am

What's the story John Abraham is back and how! The recently unveiled Vedaa teaser explores the actor in a never-before-seen avatar and the movie is set to feature some brilliantly choreographed action set pieces. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also features Sharvari and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. The teaser has fueled the excitement among fans who have been keenly awaiting this adrenaline-charged project since its announcement.

Release

Characters and release date of the film

In the teaser, Sharvari is showcased as a boxer, whereas Abraham is set to don the role of her trainer. The movie's look and feel give out a spine-chilling vibe and Abhishek Banerjee's deadly stare is a highlight of the teaser. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. The movie is set for July 12 release.

