'I lucked out': Yami Gautam wishes Aditya Dhar on birthday

By Aikantik Bag 03:01 pm Mar 12, 202403:01 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar took to social media to express her love and appreciation for her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, on his 41st birthday. Sharing a photograph, she penned, "Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you & the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do & what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya."

The couple to become parents in May

Fans and colleagues took to the comment section and showered their love on the couple. The duo tied the knot in June 2021 and is set to welcome their first child in May. They confirmed the same back in February. Recently, Gautam Dhar delivered a smash hit at the box office with Article 370 and its money minting spree is still on. The project was bankrolled by Dhar.

