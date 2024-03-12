Next Article

Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28, 2023. Now the details of his will have surfaced

Matthew Perry's will names executioners; has a Woody Allen connection

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

What's the story Months after the tragic passing of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor Matthew Perry, new information about his will and estate has come to light. Reports reveal that Perry appointed his longtime business manager Lisa Ferguson and producer Robin Ruzan as co-executors of his $1 million estate, which was placed in the Alvy Singer Living Trust. It was named after Woody Allen's character from Annie Hall (1977). Perry's 2009 will named his father, mother, half-sibling, and ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn as beneficiaries.

A look at his wealth

Ferguson will execute the will

The legal documents also show that at the time of his death, Perry owned over $1 million in personal property, including jewelry, furniture, artwork, and cars. It adds that any children he might have had wouldn't inherit anything. Since Ruzan stepped down from the role on March 4, Ferguson is now scheduled to appear solo for a hearing on the will on April 10. Ruzan was an executive producer on Celebrity Liar, which featured Perry as a guest in 2010.

Cause of death

Perry passed away in October 2023

Perry was found dead at his home in Pacific Palisades on October 28, 2023, at just 54 years old. The LA County Medical Examiner's Office determined that Perry's death was accidental, caused by "acute effects of ketamine." Drowning, coronary artery disease, and an opioid called buprenorphine were also listed as contributing factors. At the time of his death, Perry had reportedly been sober for 19 months while battling addiction.

The Chandler-Rachel bond

Perry was 'happy' and 'healthy' before his death

Despite his public struggles with depression and substance abuse, Perry's close friend and F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-star, actor Jennifer Aniston said that the actor was "happy" and "healthy" in the days leading up to his death. Perry rose to fame for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom alongside actors Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Fight against abuse

Perry on his struggle with substance abuse

Perry's struggle with substance abuse was known to all. He opened up about it on several occasions including in his memoir. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, he said, "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again". "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did."