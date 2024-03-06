Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 01:32 pm Mar 06, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Academy Awards is one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in the world and the 96th edition is set to take place on March 10. The event is set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the star-studded event for the fourth time. In India, the award ceremony will be broadcast on March 11. If you are wondering about the streaming details, then we have got you covered!

Indian streaming details and presenters for the 96th edition

Indian viewers can tune in to the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar at 4:00am on March 11, to watch the Oscars 2024 ceremony live. The OTT giant announced the same and penned, "Grab your snacks and settle in for a star-studded day! Oscars 2024, streaming live on #DisneyPlusHotstar, March 11. Let the show begin!" The presenters include Al Pacino, Brendan Fraser, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Mahershala Ali, Matthew McConaughey, and Zendaya.

