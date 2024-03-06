Next Article

'Aashiqui 3' is not happening!

'Aashiqui 3' shelved; Anurag Basu to direct different T-Series project

By Aikantik Bag 01:15 pm Mar 06, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Aashiqui is a bonafide cult franchise in Bollywood and its two installments have been musically supreme and generation-defining films. Ever since Aashiqui 3 headlined by Anurag Basu was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for an album full of earworms. However, in a recent turn of events, T-Series has officially announced that they are not involved in producing the third installment as of now.

'Proposed film neither 'Aashiqui 3' nor part of 'Aashiqui' franchise'

The statement clarified, "T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3." Speaking about the Anurag Basu directorial, the banner stated, "Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We categorically deny any ongoing rumors suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series."

More about the 'Aashiqui' franchise

The statement also shared, "If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only." Back in 2022, T-Series announced the third installment with a snippet featuring a reprised version of Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum from Aashiqui. The first installment starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The second installment starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Both films are considered monumental in the respective actors' careers.

