Satirical post on anti-cheating bill left Kangana Ranaut in awkward situation!

Kangana Ranaut falls for satire; mistakes anti-cheating bill for relationships

By Tanvi Gupta 04:46 pm Feb 25, 202404:46 pm

What's the story Kangana Ranaut on Sunday seemingly got confused by a satirical post about the central government's anti-cheating bill, thinking it was about "relationships" instead of preventing cheating in exams. It was passed in the Lok Sabha in February. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ranaut re-shared a post claiming, "1 year of jail and a [Rs. 1cr] fine if you're caught cheating in relationships (sic)." Believing it to be true, she praised the move as necessary to protect young and "vulnerable" women.

Next Article

Statement

Ranaut urges government to ban hookups, polygamy

In her now-deleted post, Ranaut wrote, "This was the most needed bill for the safety of young vulnerable women, who fall for the fake promises of marriage and even for the sanctity of the institution of marriage." "In the age of dating and hook-up apps behaving immoral...and simply perverted has become cool, some remand in jail and fine in crores should fix the urge of Tinder and ginger (sic)." Ranaut also urged the government to ban casual hookups and polygamy.

Suggestions made by her

Ranaut suggests age restrictions for sexual intercourse

Ranaut went on to suggest that authorities set an age for sexual intercourse—similar to the legal marriage age (18 years for women and 21 for men). She expressed concern about school-going children engaging in sexual activities due to dating apps and urban culture. "What is the point of banning child marriages or having a strict age for marriage if children are going to hook up online in sexual activities and make it the norm to have sexual partners," she wrote.

Commentary

Ranaut takes dig at 'star wives'

The Manikarnika actor continued her commentary on the satirical post, taking a dig at "star wives" and suggesting they should thank the government for the bill. She wrote, "Ahem ahem, welcome to Ram Rajya, all star wives can thank this government (three heart face and folded hands emoji)." However, upon realizing her misunderstanding of the anti-cheating bill, Ranaut promptly deleted her Instagram Stories without issuing any clarification.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the screengrabs of the deleted post

Insights

Actual anti-cheating bill focuses on public examinations

Meanwhile, the actual bill—the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024—focuses on punishing "cheating in public exams." Individuals found guilty could face imprisonment of three to five years and a fine of up to Rs. 10 lakh. It also states that if an investigation finds the offense committed with consent or connivance of any director, senior management, or persons in charge of service providers, those guilty shall be liable for imprisonment for a term not less than three years.