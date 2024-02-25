'Teri Baaton Mein....' was released on February 9 and has performed well commercially

Box office: Shahid-Kriti's 'Teri Baaton Mein...' crosses Rs. 70cr

By Isha Sharma 03:25 pm Feb 25, 202403:25 pm

What's the story Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya arrived on February 9, banking upon its music, Kapoor-Sanon's fresh pairing, and an interesting, unprecedented love story. Despite facing fresh competition with Crakk and Article 370 since Friday, the movie has held its ground, crossing Rs. 70cr at the domestic box office. It is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Next Article

BO

Looking at the film in numbers

Per Sacnilk, the film made Rs. 2.4cr on Saturday, and its total collection now stands at Rs. 70.9cr. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 30.16% Hindi occupancy, with the maximum audience turning up for the night shows (38.85%), followed by the evening shows (35.98%). Among various regions, Chennai﻿ reported a staggering 86% occupancy, while Bengaluru, too, followed with a 58.75% turnout.

Story

This is what happens in the movie

Aryan (Kapoor), a robotics engineer, is pressured by his family to get married. To find respite from them, he arrives in the United States at his Urmila maasi's (Dimple Kapadia) house. There, he meets SIFRA, an AI robot (Sanon), and falls in love. Realizing her identity, he returns but cannot forget her, eventually calling her to India to marry her!

Sanon's perspective

This is how Sanon prepared for her unique role

Speaking about her experience of playing an advanced robot, Sanon told The Hindu, "Coming from an engineering background, I look for logic in [imagination]." "I was curious and questioned whether a certain gesture had become too human or too robotic." "A lot was improvised on the sets, like a robot is not impulsive, doesn't have emotional peaks, I had to keep her in between."

Sequel

Sequel is reportedly on the cards

TBMAUJ teased a sequel (with Janhvi Kapoor's special appearance), and recently, a Mid-Day report detailed the second part's plans. "It seeds the possibility of a sequel. Janhvi is a human who attempts to charm [Kapoor's character] as Sifra (Sanon) feels slighted." "The sequel could explore the consequences of what the humanoid robot did. As she attempts a human relationship (sic)," said the report.

Upcoming movies

Sanon, Kapoor will next be seen in these films

Sanon's next release is Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu and directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase). It also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma (special appearance) and will be released on March 29. Its teaser was released on Saturday. Kapoor will next star in Deva, helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. An action thriller, it co-stars Pooja Hegde and will be released on October 11.