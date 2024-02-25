'Bramayugam' box office collection: Day 10

Box office: Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' crosses Rs. 20cr mark in India

Feb 25, 2024

What's the story Mammootty's period horror flick Bramayugam has been garnering praise from both viewers and critics since its global premiere on February 15. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the Malayalam movie collected over Rs. 50 crore worldwide within its first 10 days in theaters. Though it experienced a slight dip in domestic earnings on weekdays last week, Bramayugam bounced back on Saturday (day 10).

Bramayugam tells a suspenseful tale of mystery and intrigue. The plot follows Arjun Ashokan's character as he seeks refuge in Mammootty's mansion after a friend's unexpected death, only to find the house is haunted. The captivating storyline, exceptional performances, and striking monochrome visuals have contributed to the film's box office success. If Bramayugam continues its current momentum, it is expected to surpass the Rs. 60cr mark globally next week.

Looking at 'Bramayugam's numbers

On its 10th day, Bramayugam collected over Rs. 4cr worldwide, with Rs. 1.6cr coming from Indian theaters across languages, per Sacnilk. The total domestic collection of the film has now reached Rs. 20.6cr. The overall Malayalam theater occupancy on Saturday was 40.43%, with morning shows at 26.63%, afternoon shows at 38.39%, evening shows at 43.30%, and night shows boasting the highest occupancy rate of 53.39%.

'Bramayugam's collections were impacted due to fresh Malayalam releases

The Kerala box office is currently on fire with recent releases like Premalu and Manjummel Boys. The latter earned approximately 4.25cr in India net on its third day (Saturday) and has garnered a total of Rs. 10.8cr. Despite facing competition from Premalu and Manjummel Boys, the success of Bramayugam remains unwavering. Notably, Mammootty expressed interest in the project after the first narration itself, captivated by the storyline and three aspects: a black-and-white film, a different period, and a unique character.

Meanwhile, 'Bramayugam' to premiere on this OTT platform

SonyLIV has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights for Bramayugam. The pan-India film will be released on OTT in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. While the exact OTT release date is not yet known, it is expected to happen around six to eight weeks after the theatrical debut of the Mammootty starrer. Going by this, audiences can look forward to watching the movie on the popular platform around April.