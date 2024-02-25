'Article 370' box office collection: Day 2

By Tanvi Gupta 02:28 pm Feb 25, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Article 370, a political drama starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Priya Mani, is making waves at the domestic box office. It has already raked in an impressive Rs. 13.3cr within just two days of its release. The movie capitalized on discounted ticket prices during Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, securing a robust opening day collection of Rs. 5.9cr. Subsequently, on Saturday (day two), the film witnessed an over 25% surge in collections.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Article 370 has drawn comparisons to Vivek Agnihotri's 2022 film The Kashmir Files from many viewers. To recall, TKF became one of the biggest hits of 2022, earning Rs. 252.9cr. However, it seems like Article 370 is set to outperform the Agnihotri film after just two days in theaters. Notably, TKF made Rs 12.05cr in the first two days, while Article 370 has surpassed this amount by raking in Rs. 13.3cr.

Collections

Occupancy rates and competition with 'Crakk'

Despite its contentious subject matter, the movie earned Rs. 7.4cr (India nett) on Saturday, per Sacnilk. It saw a 26.58% overall Hindi occupancy rate, with the highest attendance during night shows at 44.39%. The Aditya Dhar-produced movie was released alongside Vidyut Jammwal's action movie Crakk, which earned Rs. 4.25cr on its first day. However, Crakk experienced a decline in collections on Saturday, earning only Rs. 2.15cr.

Plot

Film's plot and PM Modi's endorsement

The movie explores the controversial abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, removing the special status given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar, the film also stars Kiran Karmarkar and Arun Govil in key roles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the film during a speech in Jammu before its release, saying it would help people get accurate information.

Reactions

Gautam Dhar expressed gratitude for PM Modi's praise

Reacting to PM Modi's praise, Gautam Dhar wrote on Instagram that it was an "absolute honor." "My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen (sic)," she added. Meanwhile, Twitterati flooded X with their reviews of the movie, expressing appreciation for Gautam Dhar's acting. One user commended the movie for accurately depicting the Kashmir policy—asserting it's "not a propaganda film." Read our Article 370 review here.