'Crakk' started off well but shrank on day two

Box office collection: 'Crakk' shrinks to just Rs. 2cr

By Isha Sharma 02:11 pm Feb 25, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Crakk—which was released on Friday and clashed with All India Rank and Article 370—opened to a decent Rs. 4.25cr figure. However, on day two (Saturday), its collections dropped, with the film earning only Rs. 2.15cr. Marketed as "India's first extreme sports action film," it has been directed by Aditya Datt and co-stars Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson.

In addition to playing the lead role in the film, Jammwal has also produced it through his aptly-titled production house, Action Hero Films. Moreover, this marks Datt's second collaboration with Jammwal, the first being Commando 3 in 2019, co-starring Adah Sharma. Crakk is extra special for Jackson since it marks her second release in 2024 after the Tamil film Mission: Chapter 1.

Looking at 'Crakk' in numbers

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, Crakk witnessed an overall 11.27% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the maximum turnout recorded during the night shows(14.95%), followed by the evening shows (11.45%). Between Saturday and Friday, its collections nosedived 49.41% and its total haul stands at Rs. 6.4cr. Next week, Crakk will be pitted against Kaagaz 2, Dune: Part Two, and Laapataa Ladies, among others.

This is what happens in the film

Crakk is about Siddhu (Jammwal), a Mumbaikar who wants to compete in a deadly, extreme task-based game in Poland called "Maidaan," run by Dev (Rampal). Dev receives sadistic pleasure when people die violent deaths during these games and, for some reason, is also working toward a nuclear bomb to create his separate country. Jackson plays a police officer, while Fatehi plays Siddhu's girlfriend, Alia.

Rampal worked extremely hard on physical transformation

Rampal, who went through an intense transformation to do justice to his role, told ANI, "I had to go way lighter and work on my agility. I swam every day in open waters to increase my cardiovascular strength." "I ran [10km] thrice a week and ate clean. I had to make sacrifices to get in shape and tip the scale in my favor (sic)."