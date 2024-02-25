Best 2024 SAG Awards highlights

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story The 30th edition of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards—held Saturday night (local time) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles—was a night to remember! The star-studded event celebrated last year's best film and TV performances and had memorable moments like Meryl Streep's microphone mishap and Pedro Pascal's drunken confession. The night also featured several cast reunions and a touching speech by Barbra Streisand. Here are our top picks.

Streep's microphone mishap, 'The Devil Wears Prada' cast reunion

While presenting an award, Streep comically bumped into a microphone on stage, confessing she had forgotten her glasses and the envelope. Quick to her rescue, Streep's The Devil Wears Prada co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt took to the stage to hand her missing items—a nod to their roles as assistants to Miranda Priestly (Streep) in the 2006 film. "Meryl and Miranda are sort of like twins," Blunt remarked, with Streep disagreeing. "No, no...that wasn't a question," Hathaway informed Streep.

Billie Eilish (literally) autographs Melissa McCarthy's face!

Actor-screenwriter Melissa McCarthy had a fan moment with songstress Billie Eilish at the ceremony. They presented an award together, and McCarthy—starstruck—shared a surprising fact, saying, "I met you in utero because your mom was my first improv teacher. And guess who she was pregnant with? It was you!" Embracing the moment, McCarthy asked Eilish to sign her dress, which the singer declined, not wanting to "ruin" her look. She then requested Eilish to sign her face using a black Sharpie!

Can't remember your names: Pascal's drunken confession

Pascal seemed to have had a little too much fun! The actor—who won the best male actor in a drama series for The Last of Us—"confessed to being drunk" during his acceptance speech. Pascal was so stupefied that he forgot the names of the nominees, stating, "To all the nominees...I can't remember any of your names right now." Ultimately, Pascal expressed gratitude to the series's creators and HBO, humorously telling the audience he was "gonna have a panic attack."

Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech

Robert Downey Jr. managed to steal the spotlight yet again as he took the stage to accept the best supporting actor award for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Continuing the trend of comedic acceptance speeches, he said. "Why me? Why now? Why do things seem to be going my way? Unlike my fellow nominees, I will never grow tired from the sound of my own voice."

Barbara Streisand's moving Lifetime Achievement Award speech

Singer-actor-filmmaker Barbra Streisand was honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, and her heartfelt acceptance speech moved many to tears. The 81-year-old recalled her teenage years in Brooklyn, dreaming of becoming an actor while watching movies at local theaters. "I wanted to be in the movies...though I knew I didn't look like any of the other women on the screen. My mother said, 'You better learn to type,' but I didn't listen... Somehow—thank you, God—it all came true," she added.