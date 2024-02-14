'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' keeps crashing with no hope

By Aikantik Bag 09:41 am Feb 14, 202409:41 am

What's the story Tamil cinema is known for its larger-than-life mounting and hard-hitting content. The industry's latest offering, Lal Salaam has become a critics' favorite. It marked director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's return to celluloid. However, on the box office front the movie has not been able to make its mark even after featuring an extended cameo by superstar Rajinikanth. The film needs momentum for survival.

Next Article

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 15 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the sports drama earned Rs. 1.16 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 12.35 crore in India. The significant drop on weekdays is not a good sign and at this rate, the movie will soon exit the theaters. The cast includes Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Senthil, Jeevitha, and K.S. Ravikumar, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post