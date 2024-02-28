Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 01:19 pm Feb 28, 202401:19 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has just dropped its second track, Mast Malang Jhoom, showcasing the suave dance skills of the dynamic duo Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. This catchy tune, belted out by Arijit Singh, is set to become a party favorite and only adds to the growing excitement for the movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film is slated for an April 9 release.

Story

Plotline and cast of the film

﻿Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Kumar and Shroff as powerful soldiers taking on a dangerous villain threatening India's security. The star-studded cast also includes Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role, Manushi Chhillar as the female lead, and supporting actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy. The movie's teaser promises a gripping story and an unforgettable cinematic experience for viewers.

