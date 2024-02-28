Next Article

Veteran actor Charles Dierkop passed away at 87

Best roles of late actor Charles Dierkop

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:15 pm Feb 28, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Hollywood actor Charles Dierkop is no more. The 87-year-old actor passed away on Sunday at a hospital. According to reports, he was suffering from pneumonia and also suffered a heart attack. He started his career with an uncredited role in The Hustler, opposite Paul Newman. Remembering the late actor, here are some of the best titles that he was a part of.

#1

'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

After his uncredited role in The Hustler, Dierkop went on to work once again with Newman as Flat Nose Curry in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Directed by George Roy Hill, the 1969 title was written by William Goldman. It also features Robert Redford and Katharine Ross in pivotal roles. Later, in 2003, it was preserved under the United States National Film Registry.

#2

'The Sting'

Dierkop's other renowned work is the 1973 film titled The Sting. Directed by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid director Hill, The Sting also starred Newman, Redford, and Dierkop. Written by screenwriter David S. Ward, the story is said to have been inspired by real-life cons perpetrated by brothers Fred and Charley Gondorff. Their cons were also documented in a book.

#3

'Police Woman'

Dierkop was also active in the television industry. He featured in a police procedural drama titled Police Woman. Created by Robert L. Collins it features Angie Dickinson in the lead role. The series aired on NBC for four seasons, from September 1974 to March 1978. Lincoln Hilburn wrote the original screenplay of the series which revolves around an undercover cop and his various missions.

#4

'Messenger of Death'

In 1988, Dierkop starred in Messenger of Death as Orville Beecham. Directed by J. Lee Thompson and written by Paul Jarrico, the vigilante action thriller film features Charles Bronson in the lead. It revolves around a family feud that was purposely started by a water company to take the family's land for the company. The movie marks the eighth collaboration between Bronson and Thompson.