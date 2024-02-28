Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 05:02 pm Feb 28, 202405:02 pm

What's the story Salman Khan made a heartfelt appearance at the grand premiere of Aamir Khan's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. The two Bollywood superstars, known for their close friendship, were spotted embracing and engaging in a lengthy conversation. Khan arrived in style, donning a custom jacket adorned with images of his beloved late dogs as a touching tribute.

Star-studded premiere with Bollywood bigwigs

The Laapataa Ladies premiere was a glamorous event, drawing numerous hotshots from the Bollywood industry. In addition to Khan, attendees included Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Sharman Joshi. Aamir's reunion with his 3 Idiots co-star Joshi created a buzz on social media, while Deol's presence was noteworthy as he is set to star in Aamir's upcoming production, Lahore 1947.

'Laapataa Ladies' in a nutshell

Laapataa Ladies, based on a story by Biplab Goswami, features a screenplay and dialogues by Sneha Desai and additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. Rao makes her directorial comeback after 14 years and bankrolls the film alongside Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles and is slated for release on Friday.