Next Article

Janvhi Kapoor turned 27 years old on Wednesday

Happy birthday, Janhvi Kapoor: Looking at her upcoming films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Mar 06, 202404:10 am

What's the story One of the leading ladies of the younger generation of actors, Janhvi Kapoor, has a slew of films in her kitty. Last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, Kapoor has a number of titles gearing up for release. As she celebrates her 27th birthday on Wednesday, we bring you some of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of the actor; check out.

#1

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Kapoor will reunite with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the upcoming sports drama titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Sharan Sharma. It marks the second collaboration between Sharma and Kapoor since Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is expected to be released in cinema halls next month.

#2

'Ulajh'

The Mili actor will also feature in Uljah, helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, the National Award-winning director. Also starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, the movie is expected to be a significant title in Kapoor's career. As per reports, the filming of Ulajh wrapped up in September 2023. Produced by Junglee Pictures, the makers are eyeing a May release.

#3

'Devara: Part 1'

Kapoor will also be marking her Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's action drama Devara: Part 1. The film features an ensemble cast comprising Jr. NTR in the lead alongside Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain. Officially announced in April 2021, the film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It marks the 30th title of Jr. NTR's career.

#4

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan is set to return with Kapoor in Johar's third installment of the Dulhania franchise. Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who previously wrote and directed the franchise's first two installments- Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 2014 and 2017, respectively. Not many details have been revealed about the movie yet.

Poll

Which new pairing are you excited about?