Shashank Khaitan inks multi-film deal with Trigger Happy Studios

By Aikantik Bag 12:07 pm Feb 28, 202412:07 pm

What's the story Shashank Khaitan is one of the most adept directors in Bollywood known for his collaborations with Dharma Productions. The director's production house Mentor Disciple Entertainment has now inked an exclusive deal with Trigger Happy Studios under which they will bankroll several films. Recently, Khaitan announced his next directorial with Karan Johar's Dharma, titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

More about Khaitan's upcoming film

This multi-film deal has been done to introduce new talent in Bollywood and produce a varied range of content across mediums. Khaitan has a separate fan base and is known for helming small-town stories. Meanwhile, his upcoming romantic comedy is headlined by the Bawaal jodi Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is set for a bumper 2025 release.

