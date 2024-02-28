Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 11:32 am Feb 28, 202411:32 am

What's the story It's official! The third single Mon Kharaper Gaan from Srijit Mukherji's upcoming romcom Oti Uttam has been released and is streaming on major platforms. The track marks Mukherji's reunion with National Award-winning singer Rupankar Bagchi and the track embraces melancholia with a warm hug. In an earlier NewsBytes exclusive, we unveiled the release date of the song and exciting updates about the film.

Music

Cast and release date of the film

The track is composed by WBJFA-awardee Saptak Sanai Das and penned by his frequent collaborator Dhrubojyoti Chakraborty. The song has a typical old-world charm. The montage sequence showcasing every residual bit of Uttam Kumar around the city is the highlight. The movie releases on March 22 and it is headlined by Roshni Bhattacharyya and Anindya Sengupta.

