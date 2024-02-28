Next Article

Taapsee Pannu will reportedly be getting married next month

Ahead of wedding, all about Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's relationship

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:59 am Feb 28, 202410:59 am

What's the story After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, it looks like Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu is next in line to get hitched. According to reports, she is preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe, in March. Although the venue and dates haven't been confirmed yet, here are a few things about their relationship and Pannu's idea for her wedding celebrations that you should know about.

Their first meeting

They have been dating for over a decade

The couple has been together for a decade now. In a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, Pannu revealed she met Boe when she was making her Bollywood debut. "I started acting 13 years ago and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship," she said.

Declaring his love

When Boe ordered everyone to watch Pannu's movie

They were rumored to have been dating for a long time. Much before their relationship was confirmed, Boe put up a Twitter (now X) post in which he indirectly declared his love for Pannu. On-board an Emirates flight, he shared a picture of Pannu's movie Running Shaadi and wrote: "Will enjoy a good movie with the beautiful @taaspsee on my flight to Hong Kong. Next time you fly @emirates you have to watch it, that's an order."

Pannu on her relationship

Finding love outside the industry

While many actors found love within the industry, Pannu always wanted a non-filmy person. "Being with someone outside the industry was something I always wanted. Thankfully, very early on in my career, I ended up meeting the person who I find comfort in being with...Our perspectives are so diverse and different that our conversations are still intriguing and interesting. The cultural exchange is still so beautiful, even after so many years (sic)," she said in a 2022 interview.

Guest list

No Bollywood A-listers invited to Sikh-Christian fusion wedding: Report

Set in the picturesque city of Udaipur, the wedding will showcase the rich traditions of both Sikhism and Christianity. According to NDTV's report, Pannu and Boe are planning a grand event that highlights the beauty of their respective cultures. In a January 2023 interview with Brides Today, Pannu shared her vision for a dream wedding: a one-day affair with tasteful nude and subtle colors, good food served on time, and plenty of dancing.

The wedding look

Pannu on her bridal look

When discussing her bridal look, Pannu expressed her desire for a simple hairstyle, saying, "It'll be something that doesn't look like I needed a village to get ready." She also shared her dislike for heavy bridal makeup. "How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you're a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don't want to look at those pictures and not recognize yourself as yourself."