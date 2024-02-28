Next Article

Box office collection: 'Bramayugam' seeks gradual momentum on weekdays

What's the story Malayalam movies have been producing cinematic gems for decades now and with the advent of OTT, viewers across the country are exploring these films. Recently, the industry offered a fresh and daunting horror thriller titled Bramayugam and it became the talk of the town. The movie has been a money spinner at the box office but is struggling for momentum on weekdays.

Inching closer to the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Rahul Sadasivan directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 23.32 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. The movie reinvents veteran superstar Mammootty in a new avatar and the film's cinematography has been lauded by all. The cast includes Arjun Ashokan and Amalda Liz, among others.

