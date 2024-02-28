Next Article

'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' holds the fort quite strong

By Aikantik Bag 09:20 am Feb 28, 202409:20 am

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar is one of those actors in Bollywood who has carved her niche over the years. The adept actor has been a part of several critically and commercially acclaimed films. Her recent project Article 370 has been in the buzz and is raking in quite well at the box office. The movie is steady and stable on weekdays.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 30 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.4 crore in India. The political thriller received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, and Divya Seth, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post