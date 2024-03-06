Next Article

Prolific actor-director Makarand Deshpande celebrates his 58th birthday on Wednesday

Makarand Deshpande's birthday: A walk through his iconic performances

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 06, 202402:10 am

What's the story A true thespian, Makarand Deshpande leaves an indelible mark every time he takes on a role. He has showcased his talent not just in Hindi cinema but also in Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil movies, and Indian theater. Now, he is gearing up to make his English-language debut in the upcoming film—Monkey Man. On his 58th birthday, we revisit his most memorable performances.

#3

'Satya' (1998)

Ram Gopal Varma's Satya stands as a genre-defining crime movie that achieved cult success. The film revolves around Satya (JD Chakravarthy), an immigrant in Mumbai searching for employment. He befriends Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee) and gets entangled in the Mumbai underworld. Deshpande portrays the character of advocate Chandrakant Mule, pivotal in securing bail for the immigrant, delivering a memorable performance in limited screen time.

#1

'Makdee' (2002)

Vishal Bhardwaj's Makdee—a horror-inducing suspense thriller—continues to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative. Starring Shabana Azmi, Deshpande, and Shweta Basu Prasad, the film delves into the taboos of witchcraft in India. The plot revolves around a young girl entangled in trouble after encountering an alleged witch in an old, locally feared mansion. Deshpande's portrayal of Kallu—the village butcher—adds intense friction to the protagonist's journey.

#2

'Dandupalya' (2012)

Deshpande shines in the Kannada-language crime thriller film series Dandupalya—portraying an antagonist in the real-life-inspired narrative of the infamous Dandupalya gang. His stellar performance earned him the Best Actor in a Negative Role award at the South Indian International Movie Awards. The gripping series continued with the release of Dandupalya 2 in 2017, Dandupalya 3 in 2018, and Dandupalya 4 in 2019.

#4

'Daagdi Chawl' (2015)

Deshpande takes on a compelling role in Daagdi Chawl, set against the slums of Mumbai. The narrative unfolds as a man crosses paths with the ruthless gangster Daddy (Deshpande), plunging him into the dark world of crime. Helmed by Chandrakant Kanse, the movie, also starring Ankush Chaudhari and Pooja Sawant, witnessed a sequel, Daagadi Chawl 2 in 2022, with Deshpande reprising his impactful role.