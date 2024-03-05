Next Article

Armaan Malik recently performed alongside K-pop sensation Eric Nam at Lollapalooza India 2024

Indian music will become next global sensation, says Armaan Malik

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:58 pm Mar 05, 202406:58 pm

What's the story Indian music took center stage on the global front last year when RRR won an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. Bollywood playback singer Armaan Malik, who is presently touring India for the Royal Stag Boombox event, spoke to NewsBytes about how he believes India will soon dominate the rest of the country in the music industry.

#1

'Indian independent music yet to achieve boom'

Chatting with us, Malik said Indian music is "doing extremely well" but "only from a film perspective." "With independent music, India is yet to achieve what K-pop is doing. A lot of international labels and platforms are here already. We've the structure and system, it's just about the right moment and the right song. Once that happens, it'll trigger a global movement for India."

#2

'All eyes are on India'

Malik estimated that things will change positively for the Indian music scene "in the next two to three years." "India's time has come. We're moving ahead with our unique voice and I think the world is ready for us. They weren't ready up until now but they're ready now. All eyes are on India to become the next global music power," said the singer.

#3

Malik stressed the need for laws regarding AI

The 28-year-old singer also highlighted concerns about AI's misuse. Although he called it a "cool tool" for the industry, he raised concerns over the lack of regulations. "It becomes a problem when someone's voice is used without their permission. No legality or legislation regarding AI yet. We hope that there are laws in place that protect artists from the misuse of their voices."

#4

Meanwhile, his plans for acting...

Malik opened up about his willingness to act in films. "I'm interested in acting because I'm more comfortable facing the camera now than before. Acting is a different ball game. The amount of hard work I put into singing, I have to put in the same or more to become an actor." "Once I get a project, I'll undergo acting classes," he concluded.