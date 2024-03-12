Next Article

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar celebrates his 41st birthday on Tuesday

Aditya Dhar's birthday: Decoding success of his directorial debut 'Uri'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Mar 12, 202404:10 am

What's the story In 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike left an indelible mark with its exceptional execution, signifying the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar. This impactful creation not only grossed over Rs. 240cr in India but also earned Dhar the National Film Award for Best Director. As we celebrate Dhar's 41st birthday, let's delve into the success story of Uri and its significance in his career.

About the project

But first, know everything about 'Uri'

Based on the real events following the 2016 Uri attack, the fictionalized drama featured Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam Dhar, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina. It recounts the story of Major Vihaan Shergill (Kaushal) of the Para (Special Forces), a central figure in the events. Made with a budget of just Rs. 25cr, the film achieved a remarkable worldwide gross of Rs. 359.73cr.

#1

Film's focus on pride and patriotism became the focal point

The film received acclaim for its outstanding storytelling and choice of narrative. The depiction of the surgical attack and its execution was brilliantly executed, earning full marks. The precision in action sequences and the poignant recreation of heart-wrenching scenes stood out, effectively capturing a sense of pride, strength, and patriotism. Undoubtedly, it all came together in a symphony with Dhar's skillful direction and screenplay.

#2

'How's the josh?' tagline worked wonders!

The iconic dialogue "How's the josh (How's the enthusiasm)?" transcended its status as a film tagline to become a national catchphrase. Dhar once shared the origin, recalling childhood memories at Army clubs where a retired Brigadier would ask, "How's the josh?" and the enthusiastic response of "High sir!" determined who'd win the chocolate. "The kid who was the loudest got the chocolate," he shared.

#3

Perfect union: Dhar's vision and Kaushal's brilliance

Kaushal's impeccable portrayal of Major Vihaan became the backbone of the film, a testament to Dhar's astute casting. Reflecting on the decision, Dhar once said, "I had seen Masaan and was amazed by Kaushal's performance." "I had pre-requisites...One, whoever is playing the lead, needs to be an incredible actor. Two...he needs to completely dedicate himself. With Kaushal, I knew he wanted to prove himself."

#4

Dhar's resourceful approach to filmmaking

In an interview, he shared an interesting behind-the-scene story of Uri. Operating on a tight budget, Dhar didn't want to compromise on the scale of the film. He revealed, "There are five big action sequences and the incredible thing is that we only had nine stunt people. So those nine were dressed as terrorists in Myanmar...as militants in Uri...and in the surgical strike too."