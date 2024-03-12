Next Article

Shreya Ghoshal's birthday: Revisiting her songs with Sonu Nigam

What's the story Singer Shreya Ghoshal, hailed by many as "the worthy successor to Lata Mangeshkar," is a five-time National Film awardee. Ghoshal, who found an early breakthrough after winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, subsequently got her big Bollywood break with Devdas. The show was hosted by Sonu Nigam, who, years later, voiced multiple iconic songs with Ghoshal. On her 40th birthday, give these a listen.

'Soniyo'

You might not remember much about the storyline of Raaz: The Mystery Continues, but you would certainly remember its gorgeous album, comprising tracks such as O Jaana, Kaisa Yeh Raaz Hai, and Maahi. Soniyo takes the prize for perhaps being the most memorable out of the lot, and Ghoshal and Nigam were ably helped by Neeraj Shridhar and Zubeen Garg. Raju Singh composed it.

'Main Agar Kahoon'

Om Shanti Om's album—polished to perfection by Vishal and Sheykhar—has something for everyone. Main Agar Kahoon, filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, captures Om's love for Shanti perfectly, and Ghoshal voiced Padukone bewitchingly as she responds to Om's immense love and appreciation for her. Also, that set design? The frames? The costumes? The lighting? Om Shanti Om re-watch time, perhaps.

'Zoobi Doobi'

A fun, playful song that should never go out of your playlist, Zoobi Doobi, from 3 Idiots, works extremely well due to its colorful set design and the film's leads' (Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan) fun vibe. Per music director Shantanu Moitra, "It is kind of a tribute to the great Hindi film love songs." The soundtrack provided 3 Idiots an extra edge.

'Shukran Allah'

There is much to love about Shukran Allah from Kurbaan—its shooting locations (the scenes filmed at Humayun's Tomb), Kapoor Khan's gorgeous eye makeup, her chemistry with Saif Ali Khan, its soulful lyrics, and of course, how perfectly well Nigam and Ghoshal suited the song. Composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, it was penned to perfection by Niranjan Iyengar.