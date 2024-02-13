Rashami Desai is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Happy birthday!

'Jhalak....,' 'Bigg Boss 13': Reality shows Rashami Desai participated in

By Isha Sharma

What's the story An instantly recognizable face on Hindi television, Rashami Desai has come a long way, from starring in regional cinema to becoming one of India's most famous telly stars. A jack of many trades, Desai has not only captured audiences through her acting but also challenged herself by partaking in reality shows across formats. On her 38th birthday, why don't you revisit some of them?

Desai has always been a gifted dancer and has spent years honing her craft while dancing in regional films. She took her propensity toward the art form a notch higher when she partook in the dance-based reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2, alongside Rakhi Sawant, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Mukti Mohan, and Kritika Kamra, among others. Their team, Massakali Girls, lifted the trophy.

About her involvement with Life Ok's Mazak Mazak Mein, Desai said, "Comedy is difficult and I always enjoyed doing that in front of the camera." "MMM has a different format and as a Gujarati, I am proud of this fact that I will be participating for my state team. It is definitely an advantage for me." Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar judged it.

The memories of Nach Baliye would be both pleasant and acrimonious at the same time for Desai since she appeared on it with her ex-husband and Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. It was hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Patel and judged by Marzi Pestonji, Preity Zinta, and Chetan Bhagat. Sandhu and Desai ended up as the first runners-up.

Desai once again partnered with her frequent collaborator Colors channel when she appeared on the 13th season of India's biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. What made it unbelievably spicy was that her famous arch-rival and Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, the late Sidharth Shukla, was also on the show. Their banter became one of BB's selling points and Desai emerged as the third runner-up.