Known best for songs such as 'Photograph' and 'Perfect,' Ed Sheeran is celebrating his 33rd birthday on Saturday

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:10 am Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran turned 33 years old on Saturday and what is better as a fan than celebrating his big day by listening to some of his best songs? Sheeran is loved for his songs Perfect, Shape of You, Afterglow, and many more. But here, we present you songs wherein he collaborated with some of his best contemporaries.

'I Don't Care' with Justin Bieber

One of Sheeran's most famous collaborations was with Justin Bieber. Who doesn't remember the iconic piece they created when they collaborated on the song I Don't Care? It was in 2019 when the two pop stars came together for this pop hit. It became such a big hit that it was charting first position in many countries, including the United Kingdom.

'River' with Eminem

In 2017, Eminem collaborated with Sheeran for his song River. It is the fifth track from Eminem's solo album titled Revival. River was released in December 2017 in Italy followed by its January 2018 release in the UK. The song, which shows the struggles of a failing relationship, was nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards under the Best Cinematography category.

'Perfect Duet' with Beyoncé

Sheeran's hit number Perfect has many renditions. Among those is a duet that he sang with music sensation Beyoncé which was released in 2017. Their gorgeous duet, an acoustic version of the song, went straight to the top of the charts. Later, Italian artist Andrea Bocelli re-imagined Sheeran's Perfect to jointly release Perfect Symphony with backing Italian vocals from Bocelli and Sheeran.

'Everything Has Changed' with Taylor Swift

An iconic collaboration to remember is when Taylor Swift and Sheeran paired up for Everything Has Changed in 2013. The result of their collaboration was that the song ruled the UK Top 10 charts. After the success of Everything Has Changed, they once again came together for End Game in 2017. Rapper Future was also a part of the track.