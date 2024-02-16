Best documentaries on technology

Check out the best tech documentaries

By Namrata Ganguly Feb 16, 2024

What's the story If you are a tech freak or merely interested in gaining more knowledge in tech, these documentaries will serve both entertainment and educational purposes. These titles provide an insightful lens into the tech realm, including the minds shaping the digital age and the societal impacts of innovation. Get ready to explore the awe-inspiring breakthroughs, ethical dilemmas, and human stories that define our interconnected world.

'Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine' (2015)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine is a revealing documentary exploring the complex legacy of Apple's co-founder. Directed by Alex Gibney, the film delves into Steve Jobs's visionary contributions and the darker aspects of his personality. It scrutinizes the fad behind Apple, shedding light on the man behind iconic products. The documentary offers a nuanced portrayal of Jobs, challenging the mythology surrounding him.

'AlphaGo' (2017)

Directed by Greg Kohs, AlphaGo is a gripping documentary chronicling the clash between man and machine in the ancient game of Go. The film follows the journey of Google's AI program, AlphaGo, as it takes on world champion Lee Sedol. Beyond a mere competition, it explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, human ingenuity, and the profound implications of this historic match.

'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' (2019)

Through personal interviews and unprecedented access, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates offers an intimate portrait of the enigmatic tech mogul. Davis Guggenheim's documentary delves into Bill Gates's mind, unraveling his vision for a better world. The film explores Gates's multifaceted life, from pioneering Microsoft to his philanthropic endeavors, providing an insightful look into the complexities of one of the world's most influential figures.

'Rise of the Rockets' (2019)

Nova's Rise of the Rockets explores the latest developments in space exploration. Delving into the ambitious projects of private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin, the film showcases the innovation, challenges, and potential of the modern space race. Through expert insights and stunning visuals, the documentary offers an engaging look at humanity's quest to push the boundaries of space exploration.

'The Social Dilemma' (2020)

The Social Dilemma delves into the hidden impact of social media on society. Through interviews with tech insiders, the film exposes the manipulative algorithms driving platforms and their impact on mental health and democracy. Unveiling the dark side of the digital age, it raises crucial questions about the ethical responsibilities of tech giants, urging viewers to reassess their relationship with social media.