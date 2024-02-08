Yami Gautam is currently promoting 'Article 370'

Yami Gautam is pregnant; to embrace motherhood in May: Report

By Aikantik Bag 02:11 pm Feb 08, 202402:11 pm

What's the story Actor Yami Gautam Dhar and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar are joyfully expecting their first child after three years of marriage. A source close to the development spoke to Hindustan Times and spilled some exciting beans. Reportedly, the Vicky Donor actor is five-and-a-half months pregnant and has kept their pregnancy a secret so far, with the baby's arrival anticipated in May.

Media speculation surrounding pregnancy

Recently, Gautam Dhar was spotted alongside her husband, sparking pregnancy rumors as she concealed her belly with her dupatta. The source told HT: "Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people."

From where the couple's love story started

The couple exchanged vows on June 4, 2021, after dating for over two years. The couple first met on the set of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and fell in love. They are now eagerly preparing to share their pregnancy news with the world while working on their upcoming thriller Article 370, where Gautam Dhar stars alongside Priyamani, Arun Govil, and Iravati Harshe.