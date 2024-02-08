Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' film will stream on Disney+

OTT: Disney to stream Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:46 pm Feb 08, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced several major initiatives to boost the company's growth. This includes streaming an exclusive version of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert movie on its platform Disney+ and investing a whopping $1.5B in Epic Games, the masterminds behind Fortnite. This partnership will allow gamers to engage with characters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and Avatar franchises, marking Disney's most significant foray into the gaming world.

Next Article

Context

Why does this story matter?

Swift has been making a lot of noise, quite literally, with The Eras Tour. The move for Disney to get its exclusive streaming rights will turn out to be a beneficial one, given the excitement around the singer and the famed tour. After her concerts in Japan, Swift will be traveling to Australia for the next leg of the tour.

OTT details of concert movie

Swift's 'The Eras Tour' OTT version will have bonus content

Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) concert film will be exclusively available on Disney+ starting March 15. It'll feature five bonus tracks not included in theatrical or digital releases, such as Cardigan from her 2020 album Folklore. Other potential acoustic surprise songs, including Death by a Thousand Cuts, Maroon, You Are in Love, and I Can See You, could also be on the list. The original concert film raked in $261.7M worldwide, making it the highest-grossing concert film ever.

More about 'The Eras Tour'

Swift is currently in Japan for 'The Eras Tour'

After a successful 2023 with her The Eras Tour, Swift has now arrived in Japan for her concert. She will be performing at the Tokyo Dome for four days, which concludes on Saturday (local time). As per reports, Swift's Japan concert is being looked at by the experts as beneficial for Tokyo's economy. One of the leading reasons for this is the high ticket prices.

A look at Disney's finances

Disney's joint venture with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery

Meanwhile, Disney's revenues remained steady at $23.5B for 2023's last quarter. Disney also announced a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox to launch a new sports OTT platform, securing rights to major events like Formula 1, FIFA World Cup, NFL, NBA, and MLB. Additionally, Iger on Thursday (IST) announced the release dates for Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2