Ajay Devgn's NY VFXwaala initiates joint venture with Goodbye Kansas

By Aikantik Bag 01:38 pm Mar 19, 202401:38 pm

What's the story Prominent Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's visual effects wing, NY VFXWaala, has secured a substantial share in Sweden's Goodbye Kansas Studios. This acquisition was facilitated through an overseas subsidiary and aligns with the inauguration of a collaborative venture studio in India. The alliance is designed to enhance capacity and bolster sales initiatives within existing sectors such as VFX, animation, game trailers, and in-game content.

VFX has been in demand in the entertainment and gaming industry. In the recent past, there has been a boom in VFX in Indian cinema with some stellar work done in films like RRR and Jawan. Devgn's move to start this joint venture will prove beneficial for Indian cinema and open more avenues for the visual industry.

The joint venture to explore several arenas

The shared strategy of these companies includes exploring new geographic markets and leveraging the trend of outsourcing VFX and gaming content. They aim to implement a worldwide approach to resource allocation and talent recruitment. Plans are also underway to tap into opportunities in the Indian and Asian gaming sectors and broaden Goodbye Kansas's scanning and motion capture studio services to clients across Asia, while forming a cooperative research and development team.

Leaders voiced confidence about the strategic alliance

Devgn stated, "Our endeavors involve setting new benchmarks with each project. We embrace a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptation to the latest technologies." Per Anders Warn, board chair of Goodbye Kansas, said, "This strategic partnership brings together our strengths in a way that will benefit both our organizations...Together, we're positioned to create exceptional value for our customers, and open new development opportunities for our talented co-workers."

Shared vision to elevate quality standards and propel global expansion

Naveen Paul, Creative Head and co-founder of NY VFXWaala, shared that his collective vision is to elevate quality standards, stimulate global expansion, and provide superior service to clients globally. He expressed enthusiasm about broadening their business and attracting dedicated talent not only from India but worldwide. Both companies mentioned their vision of growing the venture into a profitable business.

Rich Portfolio of NY VFXWalaa and Goodbye Kansas

NY VFXWaala, established by Devgn, boasts a 300-film portfolio featuring major Bollywood successes like Shaitaan, Bhuj, and Malang. Goodbye Kansas excels at crafting game trailers and visual effects for live-action productions. It has partnered with major platforms such as HBO, Netflix, and Disney, among others. Its portfolio includes games like Cyberpunk 2077 and shows such as True Detective Season 4.