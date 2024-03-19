Next Article

Timeline of Judy Garland's stolen ruby slippers

Story behind the theft of Judy Garland's famous ruby slippers

By Tanvi Gupta 01:08 pm Mar 19, 202401:08 pm

What's the story Almost 20 years after the notorious heist of Judy Garland's ruby slippers from the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz, crucial information has come to light. Terry Jon Martin, a 76-year-old former mobster, admitted in October 2023 to pilfering the legendary footwear from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota back in 2005. Following his admission, Martin finally faced charges in January, while another man, Jerry Hal Saliterman (76) faced charges for his alleged role earlier this month.

Consequences

In detail: Charges levied in 'slippers' heist

Saliterman—who seemed to be battling poor health—stands accused of receiving, hiding, and disposing of the stolen slippers from August 2005 until their recovery by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) in July 2018. He faces additional charges for allegedly intimidating a witness and hindering her cooperation with the FBI. Meanwhile, his partner in the crime, Martin, was charged with stealing a significant piece of artwork but was spared jail time due to his deteriorating health.

Here's what exactly happened

Inside story of the theft and subsequent disposal

The ruby slippers—one among four known pairs worn by Garland in The Wizard of Oz—were swiped from the Judy Garland Museum back in 2005. Martin stole them with hopes of selling what he thought were genuine rubies on the black market. However, upon discovering that they were not real gems, he handed them over to an associate without any payment and reportedly renounced his criminal ways after this botched theft.

Insights

Recovery of pilfered ruby slippers: How it happened

After an exhaustive investigation spanning 13 years and involving leads from all over America and beyond, the stolen ruby slippers were finally found in 2018. An unidentified man reached out to the insurance company claiming to have information on the whereabouts of the shoes. This led to an FBI sting operation that successfully retrieved the famous footwear, which was then transported to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for identification and valuation.

What's the worth?

Why are stolen ruby slippers (if not real) so important?

After identification, the retrieved ruby slippers were confirmed as a "traveling pair" worn by Garland in The Wizard of Oz. They were insured for a whopping $1M and valued at $3.5M, underscoring their place as "among the most recognizable memorabilia in American film history," as stated by the US Attorney's Office for the District of North Dakota. These iconic shoes are one among only four known pairs left from the 1939 classic film.

Present location

Present whereabouts of the recovered slippers

Before they were stolen, Hollywood memorabilia collector Michael Shaw had lent this pair to the Judy Garland Museum. After their retrieval, they were given back to Shaw and are currently in possession of an auction house that intends to sell them. The remaining pairs are with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Smithsonian Museum of American History, and a private collector, reportedly.