Next Article

'Rebel' releases on March 22

Dhanush to unveil GV Prakash Kumar's 'Rebel' trailer today

By Aikantik Bag 11:04 am Mar 11, 202411:04 am

What's the story GV Prakash Kumar is the Jack of many trades in Tamil cinema and is now gearing up for the release of Rebel. Kumar is headlining and composing music for the upcoming film and expectations surrounding the same are quite high among fans. The film's much-anticipated trailer is set to drop on Monday at 5:00pm IST. Notable actor Dhanush will unveil the trailer.

Production

Crew and release date of the film

The makers took to social media and posted, "The Scintillating Trailer and the Ravishing Songs of #GVPrakash's #Rebel to capture your souls from Today." The action drama will be helmed by Nikesh RS. Mamitha Baiju is set to star alongside Kumar. The project is bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavelaraja under the Studio Green banner. The movie is set to release on March 22.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post