Viola Davis's JuVee Productions wraps 'G20,' commences refugee drama next

By Tanvi Gupta 10:30 pm Mar 02, 202410:30 pm

What's the story Hollywood star Viola Davis and her actor husband Julius Tennon's JuVee Productions recently completed filming the action-thriller G20 in Cape Town. Per Variety, they are already planning to return to South Africa to shoot a true story based on the journey of a young African refugee to the United States (US). The project, tentatively titled The Refugee, was announced by Melanie Clark, the film production head of JuVee Productions, at the Joburg Film Festival.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Joburg Film Festival commenced on Wednesday (February 28) and will run until Sunday (March 3). During a masterclass at the event, Clark teased several projects that Davis and Tennon's production company hopes to shoot in South Africa. With a focus on hiring local talent and being intentional about their priorities, JuVee Productions shared plans to return to South Africa for future projects, including The Refugee.

Plot

Is 'The Refugee' based on true events?

The Refugee reportedly tells the true heart-wrenching story of a boy from Sierra Leone who lost his mother during the civil war. Believing she was still alive, he was determined to find her. A talented soccer player, he caught the attention of United Nations aid workers in a refugee camp. He was eventually invited to try out for Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Galaxy. Clark shared, "He thought, 'If I become visible...playing my favorite sport, my mother will see me.'"

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, know about JuVee's upcoming film 'G20'

Meanwhile, JuVee's upcoming production, G20, is directed by Patricia Riggen. It boasts an impressive cast, including Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Sabrina Impacciatore, Clark Gregg, Christopher Farrar, John Hoogenakker, and MeeWha Alana Lee. The film follows US President Danielle Sutton (Davis) as she uses her skills and experience to protect her family, fellow leaders, and the world when terrorists take over the G20 Summit in Cape Town.

Future plans

JuVee banner plans to produce Afro-anime films

Last month, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that JuVee is expanding into animation through a partnership with N LITE—a Black and Japanese-led media company and anime studio. They will produce a series of Afro-anime films focusing on Black and Afro-indigenous stories. The first film in the slate is Mfinda—an epic fantasy inspired by Congolese folklore and co-directed by Arthell Isom. The project involves collaboration with GKIDS and producers Masao Maruyama and Taro Maki from Studio M2.