Sebastian Roché to debut in K-dramas with 'Queen of Tears'

By Aikantik Bag 04:48 pm Feb 27, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Sebastian Roché, acclaimed for his role in 1923, is gearing up for his K-drama debut in Netflix's forthcoming series Queen of Tears, set to premiere on March 9. Roché will play Dr. Braun, a German doctor with a captivating connection to the two main characters. The series is a collaboration between Studio Dragon, Showrunners, and Culture Depot, featuring Park Ji-eun as the writer and Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won as directors.

Storyline

Plotline and cast of the series

﻿Queen of Tears tells the tale of Hong Hae-in (portrayed by Kim Ji-won), a third-generation heiress to Queens Group and queen of department stores, who has been married for three years to Baek Hyeon-woo (played by Kim Soo-hyun). As the couple confronts a marital crisis, they stumble upon a miraculous new beginning that redefines their love story. The cast also features Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Lee Joo-bin, and a guest appearance by Song Joong-ki.

Career

Notable works of Roché

Currently, Roché can be seen in Paramount's Taylor Sheridan-created series 1923, starring alongside Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. He will reprise his role as Father Renaud in Season 2. His notable appearances include Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix, and HBO's The Young Pope with Jude Law and James Cromwell, among others. His film credits encompass Salome, The Last of the Mohicans, Roar, and The Crossing.