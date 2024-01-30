Context

In 2022, Avatar production faced a wave of backlash when Ousley was accused of lying about his ethnicity to secure the role of Sokka. Netizens had claimed he falsely listed himself as a member of the Cherokee tribe (indigenous peoples of the Southeastern Woodlands of the US), which contradicted legal documents; a Google search also revealed his Caucasian identity. More recently, the creators faced backlash from netizens for their casting decisions, which were accused of promoting "whitewashing."

'Lot of moments in the original show were iffy'

The original animated series—aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons, from 2005 to 2008—depicted Sokka making sexist comments, such as "Girls are better at fixing pants than guys, and guys are better at hunting and fighting." Kiawentiio told Entertainment Weekly, "I feel like there were a lot of moments in the original show that were iffy." Ousley agreed, saying that certain aspects were "redirected just because it might play a little differently [in live action]."

'Sexism was important to Sokka's character arc': Fandom expressed frustration

Expressing dissatisfaction with the changes brought to Sokka's character, one X user said, "Ironic as it is, you immediately make Sokka a less interesting character to watch by stripping away the sexism, it's an intentional character flaw that the show acknowledges." Another user highlighted, "I could write a two-hour-long video essay on why Sokka's sexism was important to his character arc, growing and accepting the powerful women in his life was a major plot point for him."

Wait, there are more changes in this adaptation

Previously, showrunner Albert Kim revealed that Netflix's The Last Airbender "will not start the same way as the animated series." The live-action adaptation will also portray the genocide of the Airbender people and the rise of the Fire Nation, which were only hinted at in the original show. Kim elaborated that reworking and remixing storylines were necessary for creating a serialized drama and to show that this is not just a rehash of the animated series.

When is 'The Last Airbender' releasing?

The story revolves around Aang, an enthusiastic Airbender who realizes that he is the next Avatar, responsible for maintaining harmony between the human and spirit realms. Missing for 100 years, Avatar wields power over four elements. Aang's absence allows the Fire Nation to wage a war for global dominance, destroying the Air Nomads. Mark your calendars, it'll stream on Netflix on February 22.