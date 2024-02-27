Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died a tragic death in October 2021

'Rust' crew member testifies against armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:35 pm Feb 27, 202404:35 pm

What's the story Ross Addiego, a crew member on the Rust film set, gave an emotional testament in court, blaming armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Addiego criticized Gutierrez-Reed for not securing guns and ammunition properly and for being less professional than other armorers he had worked with during his career. He stated, "I don't know that I've ever seen an armorer pull loose ammo out of a fanny pack." She is currently on trial for involuntary manslaughter.

At the time of the incident

Addiego recalled the chaotic scene after incident

Addiego recounted the moment the gun fired, saying, "A firearm went off in a small wooden church. The concussion, ears ringing, that moment of panic in everybody. I think the first person I made eye contact with was Halyna, who was clearly injured by whatever that gunshot was...She was starting to go flush and holding her right side." He described helping director Joel Souza, who was hit in the shoulder by the bullet after it passed through Hutchins.

Safety checks

Addiego made accusations of skipped safety checks and unprofessionalism

In his testimony, Addiego said that Gutierrez-Reed and first assistant director David Halls would often skip firearms safety checks. Halls entered a plea deal last year and was convicted of negligent use of a deadly weapon. Addiego mentioned that they were "moving at ludicrous speeds." He also recalled witnessing two accidental discharges of blank rounds before the fatal shooting, something he had never seen on another set.

More on the trial

Alec Baldwin's trial set for July

Lead star and producer Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial is set for July 10. This case is significant as there is little precedent in Hollywood for an actor being held criminally responsible for an on-set shooting. Charges against Baldwin have been dropped once before. He has denied responsibility for Hutchins's death, and his lawyers plan to file a motion for the charges to be dismissed.

Other testimonies

FBI firearms expert also testified in court

During Gutierrez-Reed's trial, FBI firearms expert Bryce Ziegler testified that the Italian-made Pietta revolver Baldwin held would not fire when fully cocked without the trigger being pulled. This contradicts Baldwin's initial comments, where he claimed in December 2021 that he cocked the gun but didn't pull the trigger. Ziegler said, "It was functioning normally when I received it," adding that he did not notice any modifications to the firearm when it arrived at the FBI labs in Quantico, Virginia.